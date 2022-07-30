Estudiantes - Banfield

Torneo Binance / Matchday 11
Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi / 30.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/estudiantes-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Estudiantes
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/banfield/teamcenter.shtml
Banfield
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Estudiantes logo
Estudiantes
Banfield logo
Banfield
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Estudiantes

Banfield

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1064022
2
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1062220
3
Racing ClubRAC
1053218
4
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1053218
5
UniónUNI
1053218
15
BanfieldBAN
1034313
22
EstudiantesEST
1032511
