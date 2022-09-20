Estudiantes - Defensa y Justicia

Torneo Binance / Matchday 20
Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi / 20.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/estudiantes-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Estudiantes
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/defensa-y-justicia/teamcenter.shtml
Defensa y Justicia
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Estudiantes logo
Estudiantes
Defensa y Justicia logo
Defensa y Justicia
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Estudiantes

Defensa y Justicia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
19106336
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
1998235
3
Boca JuniorsBOC
19112635
4
Racing ClubRAC
2097434
5
HuracánHUR
1989233
14
EstudiantesEST
1976627
21
Defensa y JusticiaDEF
1957722
