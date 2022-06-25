Torneo Binance / Matchday 5
Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi / 25.06.2022
Estudiantes
Not started
-
-
Newell's Old Boys
Estudiantes - Newell's Old Boys

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Estudiantes logo
Estudiantes
Newell's Old Boys logo
Newell's Old Boys
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Estudiantes

Newell's Old Boys

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Newell's Old BoysNEW
431010
2
Boca JuniorsBOC
43019
3
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
42208
4
PlatensePLA
42208
5
IndependienteIND
42117
6
EstudiantesEST
42117
