Estudiantes - Racing Club

Torneo Binance / Matchday 18
Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi / 10.09.2022
Estudiantes
Not started
-
-
Racing Club
Estudiantes
Racing Club
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1796233
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1796233
3
HuracánHUR
1787231
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1794431
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1893630
8
Racing ClubRAC
1777328
13
EstudiantesEST
1765623
Related matches

Unión
0
0
Sarmiento
49'
Argentinos Juniors
1
0
Rosario Central
51'
Barracas Central
-
-
Lanús
19:30
Patronato
-
-
Platense
22:00

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Estudiantes and Racing Club with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 10 September 2022.

Catch the latest Estudiantes and Racing Club news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.