Estudiantes - Talleres

Torneo Binance / Matchday 13
Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/estudiantes-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Estudiantes
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/talleres-cordoba/teamcenter.shtml
Talleres
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Estudiantes
Talleres
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Estudiantes

Talleres

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1384128
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1273224
3
HuracánHUR
1365223
4
PatronatoPAT
1363421
5
PlatensePLA
1356221
23
EstudiantesEST
1234513
24
TalleresTAL
1133512
