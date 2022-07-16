Gimnasia La Plata - Colón

Torneo Binance / Matchday 8
Juan Carmelo Zerillo / 16.07.2022
Gimnasia La Plata
Not started
-
-
Colón
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Gimnasia La Plata logo
Gimnasia La Plata
Colón logo
Colón
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Gimnasia La Plata

Colón

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Newell's Old BoysNEW
743015
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
742114
3
HuracánHUR
742114
4
Racing ClubRAC
741213
5
Godoy CruzGOD
741213
17
ColónCOL
72238
Related matches

Sarmiento
-
-
Defensa y Justicia
23:00
Arsenal
-
-
Platense
16/07
Aldosivi
-
-
Atlético Tucumán
16/07
Barracas Central
-
-
Argentinos Juniors
16/07

