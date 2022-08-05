Gimnasia La Plata - Godoy Cruz

Torneo Binance / Matchday 12
Juan Carmelo Zerillo / 05.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gimnasia-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Gimnasia La Plata
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/godoy-cruz/teamcenter.shtml
Godoy Cruz
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Gimnasia La Plata logo
Gimnasia La Plata
Godoy Cruz logo
Godoy Cruz
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Gimnasia La Plata

Godoy Cruz

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1174025
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1163221
3
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1162320
4
Racing ClubRAC
1154219
5
Godoy CruzGOD
1153318
