Gimnasia La Plata - Lanús

Torneo Binance / Matchday 10
Juan Carmelo Zerillo / 24.07.2022
Gimnasia La Plata
Not started
-
-
Lanús
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Gimnasia La Plata logo
Gimnasia La Plata
Lanús logo
Lanús
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Gimnasia La Plata

Lanús

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
961219
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
954019
3
PlatensePLA
945017
4
Godoy CruzGOD
952217
5
Newell's Old BoysNEW
944116
8
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
943215
27
LanúsLAN
91356
Follow the Primera A live Football match between Gimnasia La Plata and Lanús with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 24 July 2022.

Catch the latest Gimnasia La Plata and Lanús news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.