Godoy Cruz - Aldosivi

Torneo Binance / Matchday 13
Estadio Malvinas Argentinas / 11.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/godoy-cruz/teamcenter.shtml
Godoy Cruz
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aldosivi/teamcenter.shtml
Aldosivi
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Godoy Cruz logo
Godoy Cruz
Aldosivi logo
Aldosivi
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Godoy Cruz

Aldosivi

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1274125
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1273224
3
UniónUNI
1163221
4
Racing ClubRAC
1255220
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1262420
9
Godoy CruzGOD
1253418
27
AldosiviALD
122288
