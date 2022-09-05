Godoy Cruz - Arsenal

Torneo Binance / Matchday 17
Estadio Malvinas Argentinas / 05.09.2022
Godoy Cruz
Not started
-
-
Arsenal
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Godoy Cruz logo
Godoy Cruz
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Godoy Cruz

Arsenal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1796233
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
1695232
3
HuracánHUR
1787231
4
Boca JuniorsBOC
1792629
5
Racing ClubRAC
1777328
6
Godoy CruzGOD
1684428
19
ArsenalARS
16310319
Boca Juniors

