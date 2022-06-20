Torneo Binance / Matchday 4
Estadio Malvinas Argentinas / 20.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/godoy-cruz/teamcenter.shtml
Godoy Cruz
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/defensa-y-justicia/teamcenter.shtml
Defensa y Justicia
Godoy Cruz - Defensa y Justicia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Godoy Cruz logo
Godoy Cruz
Defensa y Justicia logo
Defensa y Justicia
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Godoy Cruz

Defensa y Justicia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstudiantesEST
32107
1
PlatensePLA
32107
3
Newell's Old BoysNEW
32107
4
BanfieldBAN
42117
5
Boca JuniorsBOC
32016
22
Godoy CruzGOD
31023
23
Defensa y JusticiaDEF
30303
