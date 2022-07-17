Godoy Cruz - Lanús

Torneo Binance / Matchday 8
Estadio Malvinas Argentinas / 17.07.2022
Godoy Cruz
Not started
-
-
Lanús
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Godoy Cruz logo
Godoy Cruz
Lanús logo
Lanús
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Godoy Cruz

Lanús

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
844016
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
743015
3
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
742114
3
PlatensePLA
835014
5
HuracánHUR
742114
8
Godoy CruzGOD
741213
27
LanúsLAN
71245
