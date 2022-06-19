Torneo Binance / Matchday 4
Tomás Adolfo Ducó / 19.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huracan/teamcenter.shtml
Huracán
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-tucuman/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Tucumán
Huracán - Atlético Tucumán

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Huracán logo
Huracán
Atlético Tucumán logo
Atlético Tucumán
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Huracán

Atlético Tucumán

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstudiantesEST
32107
1
PlatensePLA
32107
3
Newell's Old BoysNEW
32107
4
Boca JuniorsBOC
32016
5
Racing ClubRAC
32016
9
Atlético TucumánCAT
31205
12
HuracánHUR
31114
