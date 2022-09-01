Huracán - Central Córdoba (SE)

Torneo Binance / Matchday 17
Tomás Adolfo Ducó / 02.09.2022
Huracán
Not started
-
-
Central Córdoba (SE)
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Huracán logo
Huracán
Central Córdoba (SE) logo
Central Córdoba (SE)
1

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Huracán

Central Córdoba (SE)

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1695232
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1686230
3
HuracánHUR
1677228
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1684428
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1683527
21
Central Córdoba (SE)CSE
1653818
