Huracán - Estudiantes

Torneo Binance / Matchday 25
Tomás Adolfo Ducó / 14.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huracan/teamcenter.shtml
Huracán
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/estudiantes-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Estudiantes
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Huracán logo
Huracán
Estudiantes logo
Estudiantes
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Huracán

Estudiantes

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Boca JuniorsBOC
24153648
2
River PlateRIV
25135744
3
Racing ClubRAC
24128444
4
Atlético TucumánCAT
24128444
5
HuracánHUR
241011341
20
EstudiantesEST
24861030
