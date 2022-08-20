Huracán - Newell's Old Boys

Torneo Binance / Matchday 15
Tomás Adolfo Ducó / 21.08.2022
Huracán
Not started
-
-
Newell's Old Boys
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Huracán logo
Huracán
Newell's Old Boys logo
Newell's Old Boys
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Huracán

Newell's Old Boys

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1485129
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1484228
3
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1482426
4
Racing ClubRAC
1466224
5
HuracánHUR
1466224
12
Newell's Old BoysNEW
1455420
