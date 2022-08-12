Huracán - Sarmiento

Torneo Binance / Matchday 13
Tomás Adolfo Ducó / 12.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huracan/teamcenter.shtml
Huracán
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sarmiento/teamcenter.shtml
Sarmiento
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Huracán logo
Huracán
Sarmiento logo
Sarmiento
1

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Huracán

Sarmiento

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1274125
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1273224
3
UniónUNI
1163221
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1363421
5
Racing ClubRAC
1255220
7
HuracánHUR
1255220
14
SarmientoSAR
1252517
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Godoy Cruz
1
0
Aldosivi
33'
Colón
-
-
Arsenal
12/08
Atlético Tucumán
-
-
Central Córdoba (SE)
12/08
Platense
-
-
Banfield
12/08

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Huracán and Sarmiento with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 12 August 2022.

Catch the latest Huracán and Sarmiento news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.