Independiente - Huracán

Torneo Binance / Matchday 14
Estadio Libertadores de América / 17.08.2022
Independiente
Not started
-
-
Huracán
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Independiente logo
Independiente
Huracán logo
Huracán
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Independiente

Huracán

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1384128
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1374225
3
HuracánHUR
1365223
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1372423
5
River PlateRIV
1363421
25
IndependienteIND
1333712
