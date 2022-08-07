Independiente - River Plate

Torneo Binance / Matchday 12
Estadio Libertadores de América / 07.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/independiente/teamcenter.shtml
Independiente
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/river-plate/teamcenter.shtml
River Plate
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Independiente
River Plate
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Independiente

River Plate

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1274125
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1273224
3
Racing ClubRAC
1255220
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1162320
5
PatronatoPAT
1253418
14
River PlateRIV
1143415
23
IndependienteIND
1132611
