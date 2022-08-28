Independiente - Vélez Sársfield

Torneo Binance / Matchday 16
Estadio Libertadores de América / 28.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/independiente/teamcenter.shtml
Independiente
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/velez-sarsfield/teamcenter.shtml
Vélez Sársfield
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Independiente logo
Independiente
Vélez Sársfield logo
Vélez Sársfield
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Independiente

Vélez Sársfield

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1595132
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1585229
3
HuracánHUR
1677228
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1583427
5
Godoy CruzGOD
1675426
25
IndependienteIND
1535714
27
Vélez SársfieldVEL
1518611
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Banfield
0
1
Defensa y Justicia
25'
Newell's Old Boys
1
1
Godoy Cruz
26'
Argentinos Juniors
-
-
Platense
22:00
Talleres
-
-
Racing Club
22:00

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Independiente and Vélez Sársfield with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 28 August 2022.

Catch the latest Independiente and Vélez Sársfield news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.