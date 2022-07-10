Lanús - Huracán

Torneo Binance / Matchday 7
Estadio Ciudad de Lanús / 10.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lanus/teamcenter.shtml
Lanús
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huracan/teamcenter.shtml
Huracán
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lanús logo
Lanús
Huracán logo
Huracán
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Lanús

Huracán

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
642014
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
642014
3
UniónUNI
741213
4
PlatensePLA
633012
5
BanfieldBAN
732211
6
HuracánHUR
632111
26
LanúsLAN
61235
