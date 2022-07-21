Lanús - Vélez Sársfield

Torneo Binance / Matchday 9
Estadio Ciudad de Lanús / 21.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lanus/teamcenter.shtml
Lanús
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/velez-sarsfield/teamcenter.shtml
Vélez Sársfield
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lanús logo
Lanús
Vélez Sársfield logo
Vélez Sársfield
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Lanús

Vélez Sársfield

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
961219
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
954019
3
PlatensePLA
945017
4
Godoy CruzGOD
851216
5
Newell's Old BoysNEW
844016
25
Vélez SársfieldVEL
81346
27
LanúsLAN
81255
