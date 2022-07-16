Aldosivi - Atlético Tucumán

Torneo Binance / Matchday 8
Estadio José María Minella / 16.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aldosivi/teamcenter.shtml
Aldosivi
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-tucuman/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Tucumán
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aldosivi logo
Aldosivi
Atlético Tucumán logo
Atlético Tucumán
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Aldosivi

Atlético Tucumán

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Newell's Old BoysNEW
743015
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
742114
3
HuracánHUR
742114
4
Racing ClubRAC
741213
5
Godoy CruzGOD
741213
7
Atlético TucumánCAT
734013
28
AldosiviALD
71154
