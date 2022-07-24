Aldosivi - River Plate

Torneo Binance / Matchday 10
Estadio José María Minella / 24.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aldosivi/teamcenter.shtml
Aldosivi
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/river-plate/teamcenter.shtml
River Plate
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aldosivi logo
Aldosivi
River Plate logo
River Plate
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Aldosivi

River Plate

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
961219
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
954019
3
PlatensePLA
945017
4
Godoy CruzGOD
952217
5
Newell's Old BoysNEW
944116
13
River PlateRIV
933312
28
AldosiviALD
91265
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Sarmiento
0
1
Colón
28'
Central Córdoba (SE)
-
-
Racing Club
24/07
Independiente
-
-
Atlético Tucumán
24/07
Tigre
-
-
Platense
24/07

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Aldosivi and River Plate with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 24 July 2022.

Catch the latest Aldosivi and River Plate news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.