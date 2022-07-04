Torneo Binance / Matchday 6
Estadio José María Minella / 04.07.2022
Aldosivi
Not started
-
-
Rosario Central
Aldosivi - Rosario Central

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aldosivi logo
Aldosivi
Rosario Central logo
Rosario Central
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Aldosivi

Rosario Central

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
642014
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
541013
3
BanfieldBAN
632111
4
HuracánHUR
632111
5
Racing ClubRAC
631210
27
Rosario CentralROS
51134
28
AldosiviALD
50141
