Argentinos Juniors - Atlético Tucumán

Torneo Binance / Matchday 20
Estadio Diego Armando Maradona / 20.09.2022
Argentinos Juniors
Not started
-
-
Atlético Tucumán
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Argentinos Juniors logo
Argentinos Juniors
Atlético Tucumán logo
Atlético Tucumán
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Argentinos Juniors

Atlético Tucumán

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
19106336
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
1998235
3
Boca JuniorsBOC
19112635
4
Racing ClubRAC
2097434
5
HuracánHUR
1989233
8
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1993730
