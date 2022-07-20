Argentinos Juniors - Boca Juniors

Torneo Binance / Matchday 9
Estadio Diego Armando Maradona / 20.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/argentinos-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Argentinos Juniors
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/boca-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Boca Juniors
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Argentinos Juniors logo
Argentinos Juniors
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Argentinos Juniors

Boca Juniors

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Godoy CruzGOD
851216
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
844016
3
Atlético TucumánCAT
844016
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
851216
5
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
843115
11
Boca JuniorsBOC
840412
