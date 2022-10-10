Argentinos Juniors - Huracán

Torneo Binance / Matchday 24
Estadio Diego Armando Maradona / 10.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/argentinos-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Argentinos Juniors
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huracan/teamcenter.shtml
Huracán
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Argentinos Juniors logo
Argentinos Juniors
Huracán logo
Huracán
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Argentinos Juniors

Huracán

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
23128344
2
Boca JuniorsBOC
22133642
3
Racing ClubRAC
23118441
4
HuracánHUR
231010340
5
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
23117540
8
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
23113936
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Banfield
0
2
Gimnasia La Plata
74'
Talleres
3
1
Godoy Cruz
73'
Boca Juniors
-
-
Aldosivi
22:00
Patronato
-
-
River Plate
10/10

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Argentinos Juniors and Huracán with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 10 October 2022.

Catch the latest Argentinos Juniors and Huracán news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.