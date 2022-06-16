Torneo Binance / Matchday 3
Estadio Diego Armando Maradona / 16.06.2022
Argentinos Juniors
Not started
-
-
Independiente
Argentinos Juniors - Independiente

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Argentinos Juniors logo
Argentinos Juniors
Independiente logo
Independiente
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Argentinos Juniors

Independiente

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstudiantesEST
32107
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
32107
3
PlatensePLA
22006
4
Atlético TucumánCAT
31205
5
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
21104
7
IndependienteIND
21104
16
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
21013
Follow the Primera A live Football match between Argentinos Juniors and Independiente with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 16 June 2022.

Catch the latest Argentinos Juniors and Independiente news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.