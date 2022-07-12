Argentinos Juniors - Tigre

Torneo Binance / Matchday 7
Estadio Diego Armando Maradona / 12.07.2022
Argentinos Juniors
Tigre
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Newell's Old BoysNEW
743015
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
742114
3
HuracánHUR
742114
4
Racing ClubRAC
741213
5
Godoy CruzGOD
741213
12
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
631210
22
TigreTIG
61326
Follow the Primera A live Football match between Argentinos Juniors and Tigre with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 12 July 2022.

