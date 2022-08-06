Arsenal - Atlético Tucumán

Torneo Binance / Matchday 12
Estadio Julio Humberto Grondona / 06.08.2022
Arsenal
Not started
Atlético Tucumán
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arsenal
Atlético Tucumán
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Arsenal

Atlético Tucumán

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1174025
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1163221
3
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1162320
4
Racing ClubRAC
1154219
5
Godoy CruzGOD
1153318
19
ArsenalARS
1127213
