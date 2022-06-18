Torneo Binance / Matchday 4
Estadio Julio Humberto Grondona / 18.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal-1/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/talleres-cordoba/teamcenter.shtml
Talleres
Advertisement
Ad

Arsenal - Talleres

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
Talleres logo
Talleres
0

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Arsenal

Talleres

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstudiantesEST
32107
1
PlatensePLA
32107
3
Newell's Old BoysNEW
32107
4
Boca JuniorsBOC
32016
5
Racing ClubRAC
32016
20
TalleresTAL
31023
23
ArsenalARS
30212
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Sarmiento
-
-
Patronato
19/06
Tigre
-
-
Banfield
19/06
Lanús
-
-
Colón
19/06
Huracán
-
-
Atlético Tucumán
19/06

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Arsenal and Talleres with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 18 June 2022.

Catch the latest Arsenal and Talleres news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.