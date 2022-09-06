Atlético Tucumán - Banfield

Torneo Binance / Matchday 17
Estadio Monumental José Fierro / 06.09.2022
Atlético Tucumán
Not started
-
-
Banfield
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Tucumán logo
Atlético Tucumán
Banfield logo
Banfield
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Tucumán

Banfield

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1796233
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
1695232
3
HuracánHUR
1787231
4
River PlateRIV
1785429
5
Boca JuniorsBOC
1792629
20
BanfieldBAN
1646618
Related matches

River Plate
1
0
Barracas Central
Half-time
Godoy Cruz
-
-
Arsenal
23:00
Defensa y Justicia
-
-
San Lorenzo
23:00
Colón
1
2
Boca Juniors

