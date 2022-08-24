Atlético Tucumán - Barracas Central

Torneo Binance / Matchday 15
Estadio Monumental José Fierro / 24.08.2022
Atlético Tucumán
Not started
-
-
Barracas Central
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1485129
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1484228
3
HuracánHUR
1576227
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1482426
5
River PlateRIV
1574425
21
Barracas CentralBAC
1445517
Follow the Primera A live Football match between Atlético Tucumán and Barracas Central with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 24 August 2022.

Catch the latest Atlético Tucumán and Barracas Central news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

