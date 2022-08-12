Atlético Tucumán - Central Córdoba (SE)

Torneo Binance / Matchday 13
Estadio Monumental José Fierro / 12.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-tucuman/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Tucumán
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/central-cordoba-se/teamcenter.shtml
Central Córdoba (SE)
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Tucumán logo
Atlético Tucumán
Central Córdoba (SE) logo
Central Córdoba (SE)
0

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Tucumán

Central Córdoba (SE)

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1274125
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1273224
3
UniónUNI
1163221
4
Racing ClubRAC
1255220
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1262420
20
Central Córdoba (SE)CSE
1242614
