Atlético Tucumán - Estudiantes

Torneo Binance / Matchday 21
Estadio Monumental José Fierro / 26.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-tucuman/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Tucumán
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/estudiantes-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Estudiantes
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Tucumán logo
Atlético Tucumán
Estudiantes logo
Estudiantes
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Tucumán

Estudiantes

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Boca JuniorsBOC
21123639
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
20108238
3
HuracánHUR
21910237
4
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
20106436
5
Racing ClubRAC
2097434
17
EstudiantesEST
2076727
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Gimnasia La Plata
-
-
Tigre
19:30
Rosario Central
-
-
Platense
19:30
Racing Club
-
-
Unión
22:00
Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Barracas Central
26/09

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Atlético Tucumán and Estudiantes with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 26 September 2022.

Catch the latest Atlético Tucumán and Estudiantes news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.