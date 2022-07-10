Atlético Tucumán - Gimnasia La Plata

Torneo Binance / Matchday 7
Estadio Monumental José Fierro / 10.07.2022
Atlético Tucumán
Not started
-
-
Gimnasia La Plata
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Tucumán logo
Atlético Tucumán
Gimnasia La Plata logo
Gimnasia La Plata
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Tucumán

Gimnasia La Plata

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
642014
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
642014
3
UniónUNI
741213
4
PlatensePLA
633012
5
BanfieldBAN
732211
10
Atlético TucumánCAT
624010
