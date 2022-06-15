Torneo Binance / Matchday 3
Estadio Monumental José Fierro / 15.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-tucuman/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Tucumán
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lanus/teamcenter.shtml
Lanús
Advertisement
Ad

Atlético Tucumán - Lanús

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Tucumán logo
Atlético Tucumán
Lanús logo
Lanús
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Tucumán

Lanús

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PlatensePLA
22006
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
21104
3
TigreTIG
21104
4
Central Córdoba (SE)CSE
21104
4
EstudiantesEST
21104
18
LanúsLAN
20202
20
Atlético TucumánCAT
20202
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

San Lorenzo
3
3
Arsenal
85'
Talleres
-
-
Newell's Old Boys
23:00
Patronato
-
-
Aldosivi
23:00
Estudiantes
-
-
Sarmiento
15/06

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Atlético Tucumán and Lanús with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 15 June 2022.

Catch the latest Atlético Tucumán and Lanús news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.