Atlético Tucumán - Newell's Old Boys

Torneo Binance / Matchday 11
Estadio Monumental José Fierro / 31.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-tucuman/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Tucumán
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newell-s-old-boys/teamcenter.shtml
Newell's Old Boys
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Tucumán logo
Atlético Tucumán
Newell's Old Boys logo
Newell's Old Boys
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Tucumán

Newell's Old Boys

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1064022
2
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1062220
3
Racing ClubRAC
1053218
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1153318
5
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1053218
9
Newell's Old BoysNEW
1044216
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Godoy Cruz
1
1
Vélez Sársfield
87'
Talleres
-
-
Unión
Postponed
Argentinos Juniors
-
-
San Lorenzo
19:30
Estudiantes
-
-
Banfield
22:00

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Atlético Tucumán and Newell's Old Boys with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 31 July 2022.

Catch the latest Atlético Tucumán and Newell's Old Boys news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.