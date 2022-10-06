Atlético Tucumán - Platense

Torneo Binance / Matchday 23
Estadio Monumental José Fierro / 06.10.2022
Atlético Tucumán
Not started
-
-
Platense
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Tucumán logo
Atlético Tucumán
Platense logo
Platense
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Tucumán

Platense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Boca JuniorsBOC
22133642
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
22118341
3
Racing ClubRAC
22117440
4
HuracánHUR
22910337
5
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
22107537
13
PlatensePLA
22710531
