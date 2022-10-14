Atlético Tucumán - Rosario Central

Torneo Binance / Matchday 25
Estadio Monumental José Fierro / 14.10.2022
Atlético Tucumán
Not started
-
-
Rosario Central
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Tucumán logo
Atlético Tucumán
Rosario Central logo
Rosario Central
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Tucumán

Rosario Central

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Boca JuniorsBOC
24153648
2
Racing ClubRAC
24128444
3
Atlético TucumánCAT
24128444
4
River PlateRIV
25126742
5
HuracánHUR
241011341
24
Rosario CentralROS
2469927
