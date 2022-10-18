Atlético Tucumán - Unión

Torneo Binance / Matchday 26
Estadio Monumental José Fierro / 18.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-tucuman/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Tucumán
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/union-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Unión
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Tucumán logo
Atlético Tucumán
Unión logo
Unión
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Tucumán

Unión

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Boca JuniorsBOC
25153748
2
Racing ClubRAC
25138447
3
Atlético TucumánCAT
25129445
4
River PlateRIV
26135844
5
HuracánHUR
251111344
20
UniónUNI
24861030
