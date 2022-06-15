Torneo Binance / Matchday 3
Estadio Florencio Solá / 15.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/banfield/teamcenter.shtml
Banfield
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/central-cordoba-se/teamcenter.shtml
Central Córdoba (SE)
Advertisement
Ad

Banfield - Central Córdoba (SE)

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Banfield logo
Banfield
Central Córdoba (SE) logo
Central Córdoba (SE)
0

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Banfield

Central Córdoba (SE)

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PlatensePLA
22006
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
21104
3
TigreTIG
21104
4
Central Córdoba (SE)CSE
21104
4
EstudiantesEST
21104
24
BanfieldBAN
20111
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

San Lorenzo
3
3
Arsenal
85'
Talleres
-
-
Newell's Old Boys
23:00
Patronato
-
-
Aldosivi
23:00
Estudiantes
-
-
Sarmiento
15/06

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Banfield and Central Córdoba (SE) with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 15 June 2022.

Catch the latest Banfield and Central Córdoba (SE) news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.