Banfield - Patronato

Torneo Binance / Matchday 12
Estadio Florencio Solá / 06.08.2022
Banfield
Not started
-
-
Patronato
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Banfield
Patronato
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Banfield

Patronato

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1174025
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1163221
3
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1162320
4
Racing ClubRAC
1154219
5
Godoy CruzGOD
1153318
8
PatronatoPAT
1152417
14
BanfieldBAN
1135314
Related matches

Gimnasia La Plata
-
-
Godoy Cruz
23:00
Sarmiento
-
-
Lanús
06/08
Arsenal
-
-
Atlético Tucumán
06/08
Barracas Central
-
-
Racing Club
06/08

