Banfield - San Lorenzo

Torneo Binance / Matchday 8
Estadio Florencio Solá / 17.07.2022
Banfield
Not started
-
-
San Lorenzo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Banfield logo
Banfield
San Lorenzo logo
San Lorenzo
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Banfield

San Lorenzo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
844016
2
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
851216
3
Newell's Old BoysNEW
743015
4
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
843115
5
PlatensePLA
835014
10
BanfieldBAN
732211
14
San LorenzoLOR
724110
Related matches

Independiente
0
0
Rosario Central
Half-time
Gimnasia La Plata
0
0
Colón
Half-time
Newell's Old Boys
-
-
Racing Club
22:00
Boca Juniors
-
-
Talleres
17/07

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Banfield and San Lorenzo with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 17 July 2022.

