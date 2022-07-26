Barracas Central - Patronato

Torneo Binance / Matchday 10
Estadio Islas Malvinas / 27.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/barracas-central/teamcenter.shtml
Barracas Central
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/patronato/teamcenter.shtml
Patronato
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Barracas Central

Patronato

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1064022
2
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1062220
3
Racing ClubRAC
1053218
4
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1053218
5
Godoy CruzGOD
952217
12
PatronatoPAT
942314
22
Barracas CentralBAC
92349
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Unión
-
-
Godoy Cruz
01:30
Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Huracán
01:30
Arsenal
-
-
Rosario Central
27/07
Banfield
1
1
Argentinos Juniors

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Barracas Central and Patronato with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 27 July 2022.

Catch the latest Barracas Central and Patronato news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.