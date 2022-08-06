Barracas Central - Racing Club

Torneo Binance / Matchday 12
Estadio Islas Malvinas / 06.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/barracas-central/teamcenter.shtml
Barracas Central
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/racing-club/teamcenter.shtml
Racing Club
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Barracas Central

Racing Club

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1174025
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1163221
3
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1162320
4
Racing ClubRAC
1154219
5
Godoy CruzGOD
1153318
21
Barracas CentralBAC
1134413
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Gimnasia La Plata
-
-
Godoy Cruz
23:00
Banfield
-
-
Patronato
06/08
Sarmiento
-
-
Lanús
06/08
Arsenal
-
-
Atlético Tucumán
06/08

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Barracas Central and Racing Club with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 6 August 2022.

Catch the latest Barracas Central and Racing Club news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.