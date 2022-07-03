Torneo Binance / Matchday 6
Estadio Islas Malvinas / 03.07.2022
Barracas Central
San Lorenzo
Barracas Central - San Lorenzo

Statistics

Recent matches

Barracas Central

San Lorenzo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
642014
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
541013
3
BanfieldBAN
632111
4
Godoy CruzGOD
631210
5
Atlético TucumánCAT
624010
12
San LorenzoLOR
51407
27
Barracas CentralBAC
50323
