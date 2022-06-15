Torneo Binance / Matchday 3
Tomás Adolfo Ducó / 15.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/barracas-central/teamcenter.shtml
Barracas Central
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/union-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Unión
Barracas Central - Unión

Statistics

Recent matches

Barracas Central

Unión

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PlatensePLA
22006
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
21104
3
TigreTIG
21104
4
Central Córdoba (SE)CSE
21104
4
EstudiantesEST
21104
17
Barracas CentralBAC
20202
23
UniónUNI
20111
