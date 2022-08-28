Boca Juniors - Atlético Tucumán

Torneo Binance / Matchday 16
La Bombonera / 28.08.2022
Boca Juniors
Not started
-
-
Atlético Tucumán
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
Atlético Tucumán logo
Atlético Tucumán
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Boca Juniors

Atlético Tucumán

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1595132
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1585229
3
HuracánHUR
1677228
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1684428
5
Racing ClubRAC
1676327
11
Boca JuniorsBOC
1572623
